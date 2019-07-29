Burns J W & Co Has Upped Amgen (AMGN) Position; Geron (GERN)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Geron Corp (GERN) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 44 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 43 sold and reduced stakes in Geron Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 58.05 million shares, down from 61.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Geron Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 25 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

Burns J W & Co Inc increased Amgen (AMGN) stake by 8.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burns J W & Co Inc acquired 1,739 shares as Amgen (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Burns J W & Co Inc holds 21,286 shares with $4.04 million value, up from 19,547 last quarter. Amgen now has $106.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 3.07 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW

The stock increased 3.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 943,777 shares traded. Geron Corporation (GERN) has declined 48.41% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GERN News: 16/03/2018 – Geron 4Q Loss $7.43M; 22/03/2018 – Looks like seeking alpha is reviewing my $GERN article right now. Monday’s conference call should be viewed as very negative regardless of what the pumpers claim; 22/03/2018 – @bio_clouseau Let’s be clear – if $GERN is saying that outcome measures for efficacy are consistent with prior data, this is NEGATIVE – they previously stated “spleen volume response rate observed to date was less than that reported in front-line MF patients treated in trials with other drugs”; 03/05/2018 – Modified Endpoint Paves Way For Geron’s iMerge / MDS Trial Accelerated Approval; 22/03/2018 – The personal attacks continue in the absence of anything intelligent to say $GERN:; 21/04/2018 – DJ Geron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GERN); 17/04/2018 – Geron 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 15; 22/03/2018 – let’s be clear about the stock promoter at seeking alpha who has written a dozen+ articles on $GERN – his only other recent article was on $BTX (which I also consider to be a SCAM); 22/03/2018 – $GERN – I asked for valid criticisms to my article and the below is the nonsense I get – note how the author makes statements that can be easily falsified to mislead people and pump the stock:; 17/05/2018 – Geron Announces Oral Presentation at European Hematology Association Congress

Analysts await Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Geron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company has market cap of $225.68 million. The firm supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Geron Corporation for 453,453 shares. American Asset Management Inc. owns 20,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, A.R.T. Advisors Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 243,064 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,200 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $380,000 was made by SUGAR RONALD D on Thursday, February 7.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20500 lowest target. $215.86’s average target is 23.11% above currents $175.34 stock price. Amgen Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) rating on Friday, March 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $221 target. Citigroup upgraded Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. The rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Motco has 0.52% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 20,375 are held by Coastline. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 0.33% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 25,932 shares. Murphy Capital Incorporated reported 10,119 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Liability owns 3,407 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.14% or 3.23 million shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc has 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vanguard Group invested in 0.37% or 49.39 million shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorp The has invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 16,296 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability stated it has 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 80,047 are held by Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 435,498 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Regal Advsrs Ltd Co has 2,025 shares.