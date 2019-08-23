Burns J W & Co Has Boosted Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 40.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 2,030 shares with $492,000 value, down from 3,430 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $123.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $279.92. About 2.06M shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Burns J W & Co Inc increased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 18.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burns J W & Co Inc acquired 12,101 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Burns J W & Co Inc holds 78,774 shares with $2.17M value, up from 66,673 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $253.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 48.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.66 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought $727,935.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -6.69% below currents $279.92 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware accumulated 3,624 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 6,118 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Park National Corp Oh holds 16,404 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Comml Bank Communications has invested 0.3% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 717 were accumulated by Toth Finance Advisory. Lodestar Counsel Lc Il holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,820 shares. Alley Co holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 20,710 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 10,085 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 420 shares. Ww Asset Inc accumulated 34,421 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv owns 5,107 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Grp Ltd Llc reported 1.47% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Trillium Asset Limited Liability invested in 89,715 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.39% stake. Ent Fin Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 903 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.56% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Renaissance Gru Limited Co reported 41,305 shares. Sterneck Mngmt Lc invested in 11,462 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Kenmare Cap Ptnrs Lc reported 100,000 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wharton Business Gp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.33% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Associated Banc reported 338,328 shares. Crestwood Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 964,338 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 202,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 3.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.11% or 9,570 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,231 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 28.36% above currents $27.19 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.