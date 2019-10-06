Burns J W & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX); Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Position Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETH) by 258.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 48,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.68% . The institutional investor held 67,620 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, up from 18,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 159,009 shares traded. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) has declined 3.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ETH News: 05/04/2018 – Ethan Allen Sees Lower Gross Margins, Cites Higher Mix of Wholesale to Retail and Increases in Raw Material Costs; 20/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: Bitcoin cash & Ripple both surging 13% today as the major cryptocurrencies continue their comeback this month $BCH $XRP $BTC $ETH; 26/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN 3Q ADJ EPS 11C; 05/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN – ALSO IMPLEMENTED A PRICE INCREASE AS OF APRIL 1; 24/04/2018 – ETHAN ALLEN BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETH); 05/04/2018 – FinTech Veteran Ethan Schwarzbach Joins inFactor To Head inFactorIQ Platform; 18/04/2018 – Cryptowatch: #bitcoincash surging more than 10% today, while the other major cryptocurrencies also rally $BTC $ETH $LTC $XRP; 17/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `First Reformed’ Is an Epiphany. Ethan Hawke Is, Too; 24/05/2018 – KFMB-TV: Tonys 2018: Ethan Slater on Bringing SpongeBob to Life on Broadway

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Invest Co reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.22% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Puzo Michael J holds 0.85% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 9,035 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 81,035 shares. Mariner Limited Co has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First National Tru holds 0.07% or 2,971 shares in its portfolio. 1,322 are owned by Patten And Patten Tn. Moreover, Nomura Holdings has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 4,856 shares. 6,754 were accumulated by Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr owns 16,348 shares. Asset holds 0.2% or 44,808 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Reilly Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 327,202 were accumulated by Adage Cap Prns Grp Inc Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ETH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 23.54 million shares or 2.95% more from 22.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Lc has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 56,857 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 112,954 shares. Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.05% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 67,620 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 112,832 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 9,770 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 215,845 shares. Teton Advisors Inc holds 0.32% or 156,460 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Svcs has 0% invested in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). 513,433 are owned by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH). Principal Gp holds 0% or 198,255 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) for 53 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 25,979 shares. 34,933 are held by Ubs Asset Americas.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 242,963 shares to 31,396 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 93,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,083 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).