Burns J W & Co Upped Waste Mgmt (WM) Position; CYBER AGENT ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN J (CYAGF) Shorts Increased By 12.25%

CYBER AGENT INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN J (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) had an increase of 12.25% in short interest. CYAGF’s SI was 1.45 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.25% from 1.29 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 14459 days are for CYBER AGENT INC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN J (OTCMKTS:CYAGF)’s short sellers to cover CYAGF’s short positions. It closed at $40.41 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc increased Waste Mgmt (WM) stake by 15.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burns J W & Co Inc acquired 4,359 shares as Waste Mgmt (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Burns J W & Co Inc holds 32,366 shares with $3.36M value, up from 28,007 last quarter. Waste Mgmt now has $49.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $117.01. About 1.40 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC

Another recent and important CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cyber Agent Inc. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017.

CyberAgent, Inc. operates as an Internet services firm in Japan. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. It offers blogging, community, and game services for smartphones; and operates as an advertising agency specializing in Internet advertising services. It has a 120.63 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and provides smartphone games for the platforms of other companies, as well as the game platforms, such as Mobage and Gree, App Store, and Google Play.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. GROSS PATRICK W also sold $33,957 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Tuesday, January 15. $31,698 worth of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was sold by POPE JOHN C. CLARK FRANK M sold $31,463 worth of stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $109.67’s average target is -6.27% below currents $117.01 stock price. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.