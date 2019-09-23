Burns J W & Co Upped By $558,432 Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake; CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Compass Group PLC has GBX 2100 highest and GBX 1645 lowest target. GBX 1880.71’s average target is -7.26% below currents GBX 2028 stock price. Compass Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CPG in report on Thursday, July 4 with “Equal Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG) on Friday, June 7 to “Sector Performer” rating. Jefferies downgraded the shares of CPG in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG) on Monday, April 15 to “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. HSBC maintained CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG) rating on Friday, March 29. HSBC has “Buy” rating and GBX 1950 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Friday, September 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by JP Morgan. Oddo & Cie maintained the shares of CPG in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Neutral” rating. See CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1970.00 New Target: GBX 2000.00 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2240.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1730.00 New Target: GBX 2100.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1915.00 New Target: GBX 1970.00 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

25/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2240.00 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 1850.00 New Target: GBX 1915.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1910.00 Maintain

Burns J W & Co Inc increased Becton Dickinson (BDX) stake by 9.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burns J W & Co Inc acquired 2,216 shares as Becton Dickinson (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Burns J W & Co Inc holds 24,678 shares with $6.22 million value, up from 22,462 last quarter. Becton Dickinson now has $68.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.93 million shares traded or 94.49% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services firm in North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of 32.17 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s foodservice solutions include free-flow restaurants, formal dining, grab and go deli, and cafÃ© outlets, as well as hospitality services and vending; and support services comprise cleaning, building activities and maintenance, business and office, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management, and security services. It has a 27.48 P/E ratio. It serves business and industry; healthcare and seniors; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold CompaS Group PLC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 165.72 million shares or 1.42% less from 168.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 200,000 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 217,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 4,482 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 417,744 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Company holds 13,884 shares. Vanguard stated it has 14.90 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 3.00M shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG). Swiss Bankshares reported 0% stake. Two Sigma Secs Ltd owns 12,929 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 30,739 shares. Luminus Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.18% in CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG). 36,590 are held by Shell Asset Management. Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 1.14M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 28.96M were reported by Franklin Resource.

More important recent CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG) news were published by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Compass’ (LON:CPG) high return on equity take it to the next level? – Yahoo Finance UK” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Did Compass Group’s (LON:CPG) Share Price Deserve to Gain 88%? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Compass Group PLC’s (LON:CPG) ROE Of 41%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

The stock increased 1.20% or GBX 24 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2028. About 483,791 shares traded. CompaS Group PLC (LON:CPG) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 24/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Urges Support for Crescent Point’s Board Nominees; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS TAKEN OVER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – AS PART OF ROBUST RENEWAL PROCESS, ALSO PLAN TO ADD AN ADDITIONAL NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR IN 2019; 15/03/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms March 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Cation Capital Calls on Crescent Point Shareholders to Join the Momentum for Change: Following Another Disappointing Quarter,; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL: LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BDX Preferred And Common Offer Stable Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.07% above currents $253.55 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15.