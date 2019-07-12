Burns J W & Co Decreased Its Deluxe (DLX) Stake by $952,407; Benin Management Has Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 87,122 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $491.9 MLN VS $487.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.29-EPS $1.35; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 22,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,589 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 64,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 2.89M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 15,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 19,100 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel invested in 6,980 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company owns 31,003 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 38,444 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, Voya Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 75,088 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 0.02% or 234,934 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Colorado-based Asset Management has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 134,300 shares. 471,370 are held by Prudential. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 14,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 27,006 are held by Cambridge Investment Research Advsr. Bragg Financial accumulated 5,000 shares. 152,408 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares to 78,774 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.80M for 6.41 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,100 shares to 29,055 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,385 shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gfs Advsr Ltd Com has invested 1.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rock Point Advsr Limited holds 6,806 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 15,281 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,268 shares. The California-based Grand Jean Capital Management has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ws Management Lllp reported 71,641 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory owns 0.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 186,480 shares. 4,441 were accumulated by Zuckerman Investment Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company. Aspen Invest Mgmt invested in 14,256 shares. Bar Harbor Tru invested in 0.56% or 12,354 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust accumulated 1.11% or 141,374 shares. Headinvest Limited Company invested in 81,409 shares. Franklin Inc accumulated 22.49 million shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc has 14,137 shares. Penobscot Invest Company owns 1.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 87,318 shares.