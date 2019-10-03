Burns J W & Co Has Increased Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Raised Stake

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $247.87. About 1.03M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 163,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, up from 150,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 431,611 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $261.37 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 11,754 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BECN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 61.83 million shares or 8.30% less from 67.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Com invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 15,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 41,955 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 884,063 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 11,214 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,661 shares. Private Mgmt Group Inc reported 0.9% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Personal Fin Services owns 1,313 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.08% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Vanguard Grp accumulated 6.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Gp Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). First Trust Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,874 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 127,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.00M shares.

