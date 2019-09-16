Burns J W & Co Boosted Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stake by $558,432; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Holds Position in Manulife Finl (MFC)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 38,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 875,236 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.91M, up from 837,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 251,988 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial Plans to Issue $600 Million Debentures Due 2028; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 06/03/2018 Manulife Fincl Corp Announces Results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shrs Series 11; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 08/05/2018 – MANULIFE RELEASES 2017 CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP REPORT & PUBLIC AC

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $259. About 209,665 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 7,650 shares to 178,514 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 4,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,494 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).