Burns J W & Co Trimmed Position in Deluxe (DLX) by $952,407; Banc Funds Co Has Increased Its Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Stake by $1.11 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc. (CNOB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 58,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The hedge fund held 636,193 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.53 million, up from 577,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $725.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 127,439 shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 288,766 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX FOR $43M IN CASH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CNOB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 0.40% more from 20.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 117,023 shares. 110,420 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Pnc Finance Gp holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.02% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 6,289 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) for 47,170 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 44,590 shares. 38,110 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp. Putnam Invs Lc owns 114,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Blackrock reported 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB). Banc Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 636,193 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.02% or 93,394 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB).

More notable recent ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/10/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call on July 25, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) a Good Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ConnectOne Bank Expands New York City Presence with Astoria Location – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 690,900 shares to 95,665 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 80,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,960 shares, and cut its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 3,440 shares to 36,775 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Deluxe Board of Directors Appoints Cheryl Mayberry McKissack as Chair – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe’s (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.84M for 6.92 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 165 were reported by Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia reported 7,500 shares stake. Creative Planning holds 8,060 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Limited owns 15,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap invested in 0% or 3,648 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management Lp has invested 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 275 are held by West Oak Cap Ltd. Swiss Bancorporation owns 84,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,579 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.51 million shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 86,537 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 120,692 shares. 55,744 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.