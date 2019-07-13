Burns J W & Co Upped Its Position in Amazon (AMZN) by $544,680; As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Stake

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,041 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 56,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $114.2. About 1.01 million shares traded or 23.59% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 23/03/2018 – FDA:SJM RECALLS LIMITED LOT OF MILO’S KITCHEN DOG TREATS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Strategic Priorities Include Increased Emphasis Toward Growing Coffee, Pet, Snacking Food Businesses; 05/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, and may sell Pillsbury; 04/04/2018 – JM SMucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 bln; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 06/04/2018 – Packaged Facts: J.M. Smucker’s Acquisition of Nutrish Points to Larger Industry-Wide Shift to Premium Pet Products; 04/04/2018 – J. M. Smucker Co to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC to Explore Options for U.S. Baking Business; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: FTC Underestimated Significant Role That Private Label Brands Play in Oils Category; 05/04/2018 – Smucker’s Bite-Sized Pet-Food Deal Goes Down Easy; 04/04/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION, LLC, MAKER

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 4,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 27/04/2018 – Prime hike gives Amazon warchest for fight over postal costs; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Turnaround Plan Weighs on Profit as It Chases Amazon

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mngmt reported 15,667 shares stake. Lone Pine, Connecticut-based fund reported 651,661 shares. Sei Invests owns 309,874 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Viking Global Invsts Limited Partnership reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.21% or 7,197 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,679 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 1.03% or 635,021 shares. Pinnacle Partners Inc accumulated 11,246 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Auxier Asset reported 121 shares stake. Zweig owns 22,263 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 735,592 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shellback Capital L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,000 shares. National Ins Tx reported 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Advisory LP has 1,223 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,650 shares to 198,963 shares, valued at $52.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 24,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.