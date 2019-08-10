Burns J W & Co Has Trimmed Deluxe (DLX) Holding by $952,407 as Stock Price Rose; As Neogen (NEOG) Stock Rose, Van Eck Associates Lowered Its Position

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 88,815 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 95,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 137,327 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 352,117 shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2Q Rev $492M-$499M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Rev $491.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Everence Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 6,993 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 14,666 shares. 82,599 are owned by Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Conestoga Capital Advisors Lc invested in 1.55M shares or 2.47% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 7.48 million shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 1,643 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 317,437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 352,288 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 69,203 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited holds 0% or 9,059 shares. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Co accumulated 843,581 shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.07% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Vanguard reported 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Neogen’s Story Continues To Work – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH)? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CenturyLink, Jabil, and Neogen Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 36,049 shares to 261,618 shares, valued at $4.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 73,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD).

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.16 million for 60.87 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deluxe Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Deluxe’s Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Deluxe Corp. (DLX) Tops Q2 EPS by 14c, Offers Q3 and FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,101 shares to 78,774 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 3,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0.03% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 38,255 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 247,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Co holds 132,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company reported 58,072 shares. Paloma Partners Management Communication reported 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Mackenzie Corporation holds 70,077 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont, Delaware-based fund reported 3,648 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 27,465 shares. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 22,970 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 253 shares. 49,676 are owned by Mairs And Pwr Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated stated it has 531,410 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $72.00M for 6.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.