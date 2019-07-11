Burns J W & Co Position In Bank Of America (BAC) Was Raised; As Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Shares Declined, Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped by $30.98 Million Its Position

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 34.88M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 938,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.87M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 501,759 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 23/05/2018 – Myriad Announces Seven New Payer Coverage Decisions for Prolaris®; 03/05/2018 – Myriad Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. – MYGN; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA CONNECTED WITH INVESTIGATION INTO CLAIMS SUBMITTED FOR PAYMENT UNDER MEDICARE AND MEDICAID; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 24/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS – SUBPOENA REQUESTED CO PRODUCE DOCUMENTS RELATED TO BILLING TO GOVT-FUNDED HEALTHCARE PROGRAMS FOR HEREDITARY CANCER TESTING; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Set; 07/05/2018 – Landmark Study Shows GeneSight® Test Led to Significant Improvement in Mental Health Outcomes for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder; 23/03/2018 – Myriad Genetics at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 10,746 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon stated it has 941,433 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street Corp invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Amer Century Incorporated has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc invested in 0% or 3,950 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 66,997 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 161,382 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 5,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) or 56,509 shares. Consonance Capital Mngmt LP owns 3.31 million shares or 6.94% of their US portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company reported 680,908 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 85,780 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Northern Tru has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hbk Investments Lp holds 0.03% or 88,212 shares. 229,207 are owned by Earnest Partners Ltd. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 9,300 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Co Al stated it has 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Advsrs Asset Management reported 393,163 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Leavell Investment Management invested in 0.05% or 17,702 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc holds 0.29% or 39,055 shares. Schaller Inv Inc invested in 0.2% or 9,908 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 1.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Archford Strategies Ltd has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sei Invests has invested 0.71% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davis R M holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 25,683 shares.

