Burns J W & Co Upped Costco Wholesale Co (COST) Stake by $788,436; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Share Price Rose, Cumberland Advisors Has Decreased Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $640.56. About 339,373 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (COST) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,803 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $269.97. About 1.40 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.81M for 571.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.