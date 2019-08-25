Burns J W & Co Trimmed Deluxe (DLX) Position by $952,407 as Market Valuation Rose; As Gilead Sci(Gild (GILD) Shares Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Has Raised Its Position

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sci(Gild (GILD) by 109.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 214,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 410,621 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.69 million, up from 196,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sci(Gild for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 7.49 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE,; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 29/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS REINSTATE RATING TO MARKET WEIGHT; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 10/05/2018 – BIOTOSCANA FARMA IN PACT WITH GILEAD TO MKT ANTI-INFECTIVES; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gilead Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GILD)

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 294,504 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp. Acquires LogoMix, A Provider Of Custom Marketing Products For Small Businesses; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,325 shares to 8,672 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.83M for 6.67 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 34,600 shares. Prelude Cap Management Llc holds 169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 84,200 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 18,511 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney Co accumulated 12,249 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity has 0.01% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 51,527 shares. Burns J W & Company Inc Ny holds 0.36% or 33,702 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Signaturefd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 2,070 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 300 shares. Kirr Marbach Company Ltd Liability Company In owns 117,427 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 27,465 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank owns 4,238 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 57,735 shares. Gladius Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Company Of Vermont accumulated 36,740 shares. Atwood Palmer Inc reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.35% or 55,766 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 30,738 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 1.05 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 122,321 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 2.95 million shares. Moreover, Cim Mangement Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Paloma Prns has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Daiwa Grp holds 65,634 shares.

