Burns J W & Co Increased Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $885,825 as Market Value Declined; As Eog Resources (EOG) Share Price Declined, Kidder Stephen W Has Increased Holding by $1.31 Million

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 105.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 26,888 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 13,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 3.19M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 6,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 25/04/2018 – Dow futures erase earlier losses after blowout earnings from Boeing; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 25/04/2018 – Boeing easily surpasses estimates on earnings per share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 221,376 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Clarkston Capital stated it has 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lifeplan Group has 1,142 shares. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 0% or 73 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 0.61% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 10,719 shares. Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 400 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 31,447 shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Highlander Cap Ltd Com invested in 1.75% or 7,425 shares. The Delaware-based Lau Associate Lc has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dupont Cap Mngmt invested in 0.39% or 45,295 shares. First Natl Tru Com reported 0.57% stake. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% or 223,493 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Co has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Advisor Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

