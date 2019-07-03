Burns J W & Co Maintains Position in Bank Of America (BAC); As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $3.14 Million

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 12,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,774 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 66,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 28.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 15% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 82,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 305,258 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 387,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $39.98. About 856,851 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2,050 shares. Regent Mgmt Lc holds 157,368 shares. Oz Limited Partnership accumulated 11.79M shares or 1.96% of the stock. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Ca has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,164 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 16,528 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank invested in 87,194 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 296,317 shares. Mitchell Cap Mngmt Communication holds 0.4% or 40,722 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ifrah Fin Inc has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.86% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Daiwa owns 664,542 shares. Golub Group Llc owns 667,185 shares. Butensky Cohen Finance Security invested in 0.51% or 25,618 shares. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Lc invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.81M for 249.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Company has 1.29% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 949,910 shares. Prudential Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 10,198 are owned by Gideon Advisors. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 0.02% or 56,700 shares in its portfolio. Baillie Gifford, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11.64 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 636,448 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 34,410 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Botty Limited Liability invested in 0% or 289 shares. Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 87,857 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 175 shares. 9,502 are held by Natixis. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 347 shares. 66,741 were reported by Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Company. Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 620,416 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $8.45 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J also sold $3.27 million worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) on Wednesday, January 9.

