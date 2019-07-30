Burns J W & Co Trimmed Its Stake in Deluxe (DLX) as Valuation Declined; As Cdw (CDW) Valuation Rose, Holder Makaira Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $2.59 Million

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 104,767 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $2.065 BLN TO $2.085 BLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE BUYS LOGOMIX, A PROVIDER OF CUSTOM MARKETING PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SAYS LEE SCHRAM WILL RETIRE AS CEO; 16/03/2018 Deluxe Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.68 million, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 307,662 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt Inc owns 53,307 shares. First Advisors LP has 44,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 32,282 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Com reported 17,689 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.03% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Epoch Partners reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 31,569 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 147,804 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 2,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Management Limited Co reported 209,568 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 86,537 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Hotchkis And Wiley Ltd Llc holds 122,565 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,739 shares to 21,286 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 21.32% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DLX’s profit will be $70.85M for 6.55 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.45 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.35 per share. CDW’s profit will be $211.73M for 19.61 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.89% EPS growth.

