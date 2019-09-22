Burns J W & Co Has Raised Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Its Position by $882,700

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $253.55. About 1.45 million shares traded or 46.10% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 333,382 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,283 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability. Senator Gp Limited Partnership has 300,000 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 5 shares. Cwm Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 36,002 shares. 7,343 were reported by Texas Yale. Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Com accumulated 4,564 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Murphy Cap Management has 0.26% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 78,400 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. 19 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Sumitomo Life Insur Com invested in 0.39% or 13,174 shares. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 80,041 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research invested in 0.09% or 64,224 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,117 shares.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27M for 18.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 1,536 shares. 2.28 million are held by Blackrock. Us National Bank De owns 122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eam Investors Llc invested in 16,749 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt owns 162,927 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers has 0.34% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Great West Life Assurance Can has 16,721 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 5,041 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.08% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 11,500 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.07% or 11,255 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 12,395 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 3,578 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 2,968 shares. Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $301.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Element Solutions Inc. by 122,000 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinetgroup Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).