Burns J W & Co Has Boosted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $558,432 as Stock Value Rose; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Cut Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Value Rose

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $259. About 209,609 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $119.36. About 2.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan shareholders reelect entire board at annual meeting; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS; 06/04/2018 – A trade war between the U.S. and China represents the greatest threat to the world economy, the chairman of J.P. Morgan Chase International said on Friday; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.33 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 50,532 shares to 79,389 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corporation Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).