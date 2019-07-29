Burney Co Upped Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake by $1.22 Million; Share Value Rose; As Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Share Value Declined, Winslow Asset Management Upped Position by $324,342

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 1,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,535 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, up from 49,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $9.7 during the last trading session, reaching $233.79. About 955,482 shares traded or 91.82% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 11/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/11/2018; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Burney Co increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 9,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,718 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 64,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.83M shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q NET INCOME MXN1.21B, EST. MXN1.13B; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Co Inc invested in 0.12% or 1,075 shares. Hartford Inv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Millennium Lc has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 9,416 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Carroll Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 15 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt owns 1,600 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Parkside Bank reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Asset One Limited has 0.04% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Moreover, Stieven Cap Lp has 2.69% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.05% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 86,189 shares. Capital Intll Ca holds 0.3% or 11,459 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares to 98,473 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,753 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. Edmonds-Waters Christopher had sold 3,669 shares worth $889,333.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,196 shares to 119,008 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) by 10,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,089 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Df Dent has invested 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Schmidt P J Mgmt holds 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 3,579 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.2% or 15,561 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com owns 396 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Rnc Capital Management owns 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,724 shares. Becker Cap Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,514 shares. Colonial Advsrs reported 0.49% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 901,381 shares. Contravisory Management has invested 0% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Usca Ria Llc owns 17,317 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 18,138 are held by Waters Parkerson And Co Llc. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 46,003 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life invested in 84,697 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

