Burney Co Trimmed Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position by $646,875; Valuation Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Barnett & Company Lifted Position by $343,800

Burney Co decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 25,516 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 1.10 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – MARRIOTT UNVEILS LONG-AWAITED COMBINED LOYALTY PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Raises Quarterly Dividend to 41c From 33c; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Marriott tops profit estimates on higher prices, travel demand; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 04/05/2018 – Marriott Intl Declares an Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 82,779 shares to 245,177 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 58,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,029 shares, and cut its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 4,958 shares. Aviance Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 234,761 are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. Allen Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,078 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudock Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howe And Rusling Inc holds 4,347 shares. Rampart Limited Liability owns 56,248 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Numerixs Tech Inc accumulated 26,054 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 3,248 shares. Montag A And Assoc reported 99,905 shares stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 39,585 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Park Corp Oh accumulated 87,592 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins invested in 3.87% or 32,000 shares.

