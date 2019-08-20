Burney Co Trimmed By $313,075 Its Discovery (DISCK) Position; Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Burney Co decreased Discovery Inc (DISCK) stake by 15.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 12,523 shares as Discovery Inc (DISCK)’s stock declined 2.15%. The Burney Co holds 69,340 shares with $1.76M value, down from 81,863 last quarter. Discovery Inc now has $14.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 612,338 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Chartwell Retirement Residences has $17.25 highest and $16 lowest target. $16.63’s average target is 11.24% above currents $14.95 stock price. Chartwell Retirement Residences had 2 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Tuesday, March 5. See Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) latest ratings:

05/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $16 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $17.25 Maintain

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 94,123 shares traded. Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.17 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Canada and the United States. It has a 339.77 P/E ratio. It is primarily engaged in ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long term care seniors housing communities.

Burney Co increased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 15,862 shares to 61,037 valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) stake by 161,661 shares and now owns 172,361 shares. First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was raised too.