Burney Co Stake in Hasbro (HAS) Lowered by $1.28 Million as Stock Rose; Dowling & Yahnke Maintains Stake in Realty Income (O)

Burney Co decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 44.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 15,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 33,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 665,683 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – HASBRO’S JOY FOR ALL BRAND ACQUIRED BY MANAGEMENT-LED GROUP; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: UNSURE ABOUT RESOLUTION OF TOYS R US IN EUROPE; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q NET REV. $716.3M, EST. $821.2M; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro blames Toys ‘R’ Us for dismal first quarter; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 73.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 9,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 12,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 1.21 million shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 31.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.81% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 161,661 shares to 172,361 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 54,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Chem Fincl Bank invested in 2,560 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Andra Ap holds 75,300 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Albion Group Inc Ut accumulated 35,829 shares. Cypress Capital Group holds 0.04% or 2,445 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 1,914 shares. The Kentucky-based Cullinan Associates has invested 0.51% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Btim Corp owns 41,475 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 242,124 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0% or 56 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Prudential reported 107,225 shares stake. Trexquant Invest Lp invested in 0.1% or 16,438 shares. 12,600 were reported by Girard Limited.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.23M for 52.75 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation, California-based fund reported 4,311 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.19% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Hanseatic Mngmt Services has 8,852 shares. Smithfield has invested 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Adage Cap Prtn Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 380,300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 73,757 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd stated it has 14,170 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 248,197 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.09% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 4.59M shares. Honeywell International reported 88,953 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 44,094 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.08% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 10,489 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 137,111 shares.