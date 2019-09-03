Burney Co Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lowered as Share Price Declined; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stock Rose While Energy Income Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake

Burney Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 10,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.23 million, down from 186,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.1. About 3.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 5.47M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69 million, down from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 149,121 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19,424 shares to 30,286 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81B for 18.71 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Limited Liability Company has invested 1.89% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 99,790 are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. 156,820 are held by James Investment Research. Tributary Capital Limited Liability holds 9,300 shares. 21,311 are owned by Spears Abacus Limited Liability. Washington Trust Bank & Trust reported 32,925 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 279,055 shares. 20,743 were reported by Lederer Assocs Counsel Ca. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc owns 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,429 shares. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 12,644 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc reported 120,600 shares. Private Asset Mgmt invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 3.45M shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,676 shares. Sentinel Lba accumulated 9,761 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.79 million for 15.29 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Investment Mngmt invested 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fincl Counselors Incorporated accumulated 10,818 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 3,934 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc accumulated 0.03% or 481,016 shares. 16,547 are held by Groesbeck Management Corp Nj. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,382 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 69,685 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar has 97,097 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Blackhill Capital accumulated 64,800 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Company has invested 1.75% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cutter And Brokerage holds 18,605 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Com reported 7,336 shares stake. First National Tru has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 8,164 are held by Bank Of The West.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE) by 285,544 shares to 1.99 million shares, valued at $139.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (NYSE:WLKP) by 392,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69M shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).