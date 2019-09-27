Burney Co Raised Moog (MOG.A) Stake By $702,150; SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (SCEXF) SI Decreased By 29.07%

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) had a decrease of 29.07% in short interest. SCEXF’s SI was 1.31 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.07% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 336 days are for SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)’s short sellers to cover SCEXF’s short positions. It closed at $2.3378 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Burney Co increased Moog Inc (MOG.A) stake by 71.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 7,550 shares as Moog Inc (MOG.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Burney Co holds 18,164 shares with $1.70M value, up from 10,614 last quarter. Moog Inc now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 14,084 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q Adj EPS $1.16; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited engages in the gold mining business in Australia. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It also explores for nickel deposits. It has a 34.38 P/E ratio. The firm holds 100% interest in the Carosue Dam activities located in north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Another recent and important Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Saracen Mineral Holdings (SCEXF) Presents At 2017 Denver Gold Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2017.

