Burney Co Raised Its Moog (MOG.A) Stake; Simulations Plus (SLP) Shareholder Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $1.61 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 71.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 7,550 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,164 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 10,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 120,616 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 72c/Share Charge for Winding Down of Activities; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 57,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 70.94% . The hedge fund held 220,979 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, down from 278,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $605.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 122,606 shares traded. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 120.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 414,600 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 209,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Analysts await Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.07 per share. SLP’s profit will be $1.58M for 95.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Simulations Plus, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold SLP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 6.71 million shares or 1.05% more from 6.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.