Burney Co Raised Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Nucor (NUE)

Among 3 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Nucor has $6600 highest and $5000 lowest target. $56.33’s average target is 12.64% above currents $50.01 stock price. Nucor had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $5000 target in Friday, May 31 report. See Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) latest ratings:

Burney Co increased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 77.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 15,468 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Burney Co holds 35,432 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 19,964 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $14.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 1.03M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison retires abruptly; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY AMERICAS SIMPLE MEALS AND BEVERAGES SALES INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $1.010 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct)

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.74M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 19/04/2018 – Nucor: March Steel Mill Metal Margins, Profits Strongest by Far in 1Q; 05/03/2018 “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nucor CEO John Ferriola’s take on President Donald Trump’s recently announced steel and aluminum tariffs; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Total Tons Shipped to Outside Customers Up 6%; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.16 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 7.04 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -7.55% below currents $46.87 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 4 to “Neutral”.