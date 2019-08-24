Burney Co Raised Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Position by $448,832; Retail Properties Of America (RPAI) Position Lifted by Riverhead Capital Management Llc

Burney Co increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 7,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 71,182 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 64,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.55. About 258,687 shares traded or 44.64% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES ABOUT $3M IN COSTS 1Q, 2Q ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY RETAIL USED VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 18.1 PERCENT ON 14.7 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q EPS $1.70; 14/03/2018 DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE BUYS NEW TOYOTA MKT AREA IN SAO PAULO; 26/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUES INCREASED 13.2 PERCENT ON 7.6 PERCENT HIGHER UNIT SALES; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – SIGNIFICANTLY ENHANCED USED VEHICLE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE & OPPORTUNITIES FOR ITS SALES ASSOCIATES; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – UNDER GROUP 1, THE BUSINESS WILL OPERATE AS T-DRIVE TOYOTA ALPHAVILLE AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE $45 MLN IN ANNUALIZED REVENUES

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc (RPAI) by 113.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 106,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The institutional investor held 199,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 93,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Properties Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 1.06 million shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 52,305 shares to 177,695 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,790 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GPI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 18.52 million shares or 0.92% more from 18.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Gru holds 13,827 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Moreover, Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc has 0% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 1,250 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 15,101 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc accumulated 386,462 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) for 92,082 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0% in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 33,400 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 50,308 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation & holds 216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 15,774 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI). Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 0.1% or 4,127 shares.

