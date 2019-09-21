Burney Co Position In Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Was Raised; Sequent Asset Management Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $545,376

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Burney Co increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 9,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 40,913 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, up from 31,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $180.36. About 354,857 shares traded or 197.72% up from the average. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 16,913 shares to 165,134 shares, valued at $31.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 39,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,285 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Llc reported 3,316 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 284,485 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 5,877 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 24,763 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc reported 4,839 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 12,550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 30 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.10M shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 44,266 shares. 1,629 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd reported 4,854 shares. 3,407 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

