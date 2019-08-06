Burney Co Position in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Has Lowered by $541,284 as Share Price Declined; Monroe Bank & Trust Lowered Stake in Omnicell (OMCL) by $359,840 as Share Value Declined

Burney Co decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 119,008 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 123,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 4.50 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 15/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: LYNPARZA MEDIAN SURVIVAL 19.3 MONTHS; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 25/04/2018 – LILLY, CHINA’S NCCD IN PACT FOR DIABETES,CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $69.58. About 268,828 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.11M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Natl Bank accumulated 0.15% or 97,780 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.27% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 1,600 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Asset Management has invested 0.38% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Reynders Mcveigh Lc owns 8,054 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va holds 26,515 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Farmers invested in 1.11% or 30,285 shares. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 9,475 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has 0.23% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 796,843 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 1.97M shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited holds 18,410 shares. 604,321 are held by Sei Invs Co.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 161,661 shares to 172,361 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $200,567 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Advisors Ltd Liability Co owns 1.55 million shares for 3.48% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 4,862 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Westwood Holdings Gp holds 388,238 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 28,936 shares stake. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Camarda Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Ag has 0.11% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs accumulated 3,219 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Com has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Comerica Bankshares has 77,393 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 21,490 shares. Timpani Cap Mngmt Lc reported 34,105 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability owns 11,038 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.63 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares to 58,554 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 6,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).