Burney Co Lowered Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $1.58 Million as Stock Price Declined; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Increased Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Holding

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 24,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.94M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Physicians Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 940,326 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Burney Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 12,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 119,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, down from 131,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $124.3. About 3.30M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mgmt Group has invested 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 83,612 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Com has 69,230 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Lakewood Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 2.13% or 588,340 shares in its portfolio. Charter Tru Communications accumulated 24,851 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 8,109 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 150 shares. 16,163 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies. Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc owns 10,564 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 0.97% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 114,046 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,976 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 1,888 shares. Viking Global Investors Lp holds 5.24% or 7.09M shares. Old Point Trust And Services N A has 8,175 shares. Washington-based Newfocus Fincl Gru has invested 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) by 69,587 shares to 105,579 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 132,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 31,908 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 873,437 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 10,374 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 201,611 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 80,964 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 1.23 million shares. Allstate Corporation reported 130,056 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 1,000 shares. 20,292 are owned by Old National Bank In. Blair William & Co Il reported 10,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership has 808,840 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Com has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Greenleaf holds 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) or 12,378 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 1.01 million shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 79,624 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 108,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,239 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Physicians Realty Trust’s 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Is Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust voted Milwaukee’s Coolest Office: Slideshow – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Physicians Realty Trust: Strong 5.3%-Yielding Healthcare REIT, But Probably Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Healthcare REITs HCP, Omega Healthcare, and CareTrust Jumped Double Digits in January – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 10, 2019.