Burney Co Lifted Ppg Inds (PPG) Holding by $366,792; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trimmed Opus Bank (OPB) Stake as Valuation Rose

Burney Co increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 71,391 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.33 million, up from 68,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 785,993 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – PPG REPORT ALLEGES MAY HAVE BEEN OTHER UNSPECIFIED EXPENSES; 24/04/2018 – PPG P – TERMINATION OF MKT MAKING PACT; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PPG AUDIT COMMITTEE OVERSEEING AN INVESTIGATION ON FINDINGS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Investigating Internal Report of Accounting Violations; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Continues to Work Diligently to Complete the Investigation; 27/04/2018 – PPG RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM WILL INCL JOB CUTS; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Opus Bank (OPB) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 183,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 304,535 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43M, down from 488,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Opus Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 169,113 shares traded or 41.79% up from the average. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 20.67% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 16/03/2018 – Snapshot: `Fra Angelico/Opus Operantis’ by Robert Polidori; 05/03/2018 Opus Bank and the Thompson Family Partner to Launch Thompson Family Foundation; 28/03/2018 – OPUS SEES EXCELLENT ORGANIC, ACQUISITION PROSPECTS FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Opus One Announces Proposed Extension of Warrant Term; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – VTV NORTE AND VTV METRO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME NAMES, AND WITH SAME HIGHLY EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM AND STAFF; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O`ahu Grid; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – THE TRANSACTION IS FINANCED THROUGH EXISTING CASH; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – PENSCO Launches Custodian ConnectTM, the First API-Driven Solution with ACATs and Digital Consent for Marketplace Lending and

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 39,053 shares to 56,285 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,695 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 4,386 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust Trust owns 270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv has 2,169 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.04% or 226,132 shares in its portfolio. 3,300 are held by Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Country Tru Financial Bank reported 582 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,537 shares. 1St Source Bank owns 3,611 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 22.90M were accumulated by Massachusetts Financial Ma. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 906 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 87,608 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation accumulated 5,181 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 6,124 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 267,720 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 151,330 shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 141,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 44.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.25 per share. OPB’s profit will be $13.05M for 15.62 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.