Burney Co Lifted Its Arcbest (ARCB) Position by $4.91 Million; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (Put) (CTRP) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Lifted Position by $12.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) (CTRP) by 361.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 300,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 383,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76M, up from 83,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.55. About 850,770 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch

Burney Co increased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 2419.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 163,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,477 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 6,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 55,144 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 39.10% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c

