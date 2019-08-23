Burney Co Increases Position in Stoneridge (SRI); Kforce (KFRC) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lowered Its Position by $1.06 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Kforce Inc (KFRC) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 30,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 148,894 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 179,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Kforce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 73,431 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 Kforce at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS $355M TO $360M, EST. 61C; 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q EPS 37C, EST. 36C

Burney Co increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 10,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 34,537 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, up from 23,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.17. About 87,529 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 9,275 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 21,835 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 681,624 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 31,840 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 66,855 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 101,497 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,765 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Panagora Asset Inc has 346,980 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 44,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Inc reported 63,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 204,198 shares to 214,495 shares, valued at $21.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 18,479 shares to 10,625 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,112 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).