Burney Co Increases Position in Comcast New (CMCSA); Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosted Holding in Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) by $935,370 as Market Valuation Declined

Burney Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 16,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 273,506 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.94 million, up from 257,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 11.33 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST MAKING GOOD PROGRESS WITH EU REGULATORS ON SKY: ROBERTS; 22/05/2018 – Comcast’s Bid to Buy Sky Buoyed by British Official; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – SAYS HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Lines Up Financing for Possible Hostile Bid for 21st Century Fox

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 49,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 418,143 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, up from 368,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 82,498 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,126 shares to 382,627 shares, valued at $20.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 4,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,713 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

