Burney Co Increases Position in Chevron New (CVX); Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Burney Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 228.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 41,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,162 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 18,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.98. About 3.76 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 05/03/2018 – North Sea Crude-Forties weakens, Chevron restarts Alba; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.83M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stars Group Inc by 1.42M shares to 6.14 million shares, valued at $107.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Supervielle S A by 228,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06 million for 23.92 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.