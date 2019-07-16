Burney Co Increases Position in Amdocs LTD (DOX); Equinix (EQIX) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Raised Position

Burney Co increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 14,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,072 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 136,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $63.15. About 540,550 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,806 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 11,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $513.59. About 213,983 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Intl Ca has invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Primecap Management Co Ca holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 20,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp reported 63,741 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 764 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 274,359 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Country Bank & Trust has 59,323 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Bellecapital Ltd, Switzerland-based fund reported 709 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Intll Limited has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,406 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc invested 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability reported 1.57% stake. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Mackay Shields Ltd Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Real Estate Service Lc holds 9,930 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why MFA Financial Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 11.05% Yield (MFA) – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareTrust REIT Acquires Newly-Constructed Skilled Nursing Facility in Nampa, Idaho – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US IPO Week Ahead: Tech and big biotech fill up a 9-IPO week – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:PTC) by 30,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).