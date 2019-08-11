Burney Co Increased Position in Amc Networks (AMCX) as Stock Price Declined; As Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Market Value Declined, Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Trimmed by $478,837 Its Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 20,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 198,972 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 219,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $569.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 719,454 shares traded or 8.52% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48

Burney Co increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 13,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 142,467 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 129,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.41. About 371,009 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q EPS $2.54; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,196 shares to 119,008 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,974 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45 million and $118.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 189,595 shares to 277,304 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings.