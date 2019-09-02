Burney Co Holds Holding in Chevron New (CVX); Janney Capital Management Increased Its Bp Plc Spon Adr (BP) Position by $586,477

Burney Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 228.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 41,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 60,162 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 18,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – Siccar Point Signals It May Cut Stake in Chevron U.K. Project; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc Spon Adr (BP) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 13,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 453,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81 million, up from 439,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $36.95 lastly. It is down 10.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/03/2018 – OMAN SAYS IN TALKS W/ SHELL, BP, TOTAL ON REFINING INVESTMENTS; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Smart-CKD/BP Study; 10/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 SA SUBC.OL – AWARD OF A SIZEABLE CONTRACT BY BP, FOR PROVISION OF EPCI FLOWLINE SUPPLY AND SUBSEA INSTALLATION SERVICES FOR ALLIGIN SUBSEA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT, LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 140; 29/03/2018 – BP’s Bob Dudley receives 13% pay rise; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut Around 540 Upstream Jobs; 24/04/2018 – BP IS RESHAPING PORTFOLIO TOWARD GAS, LOOKS AT U.S., RUSSIA; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Norwegian Oil Company Aker BP At ‘BB+’; 15/03/2018 – DNB Norge Selektiv III Adds Golden Ocean, Cuts Aker BP; 09/03/2018 – BP EXPECTS TO OPEN 500 GAS STATIONS IN MEXICO BY YEAR-END

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,182 shares to 118,529 shares, valued at $14.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 11,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,098 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Amt Free Shrt Etf.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,876 shares to 118,580 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 17,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,442 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 28,377 shares. Willis Investment Counsel has 155,994 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oakworth stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Com stated it has 30,286 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Janney Mngmt Limited Company invested in 254,505 shares or 1.64% of the stock. White Pine Inv has 35,420 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Reaves W H And Incorporated has 188,741 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Sterneck Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bb&T reported 219,156 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp reported 15,110 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel has invested 2.41% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Westwood Group holds 0.72% or 565,450 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.