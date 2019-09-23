Burney Co Holding in Autozone (AZO) Cut by $5.01 Million; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Clean Yield Group Lowered Stake by $912,384

Burney Co decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 12,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.73M, down from 17,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1156.88. About 223,700 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 16,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,912 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 116,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.62. About 10.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 321,795 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 1.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greatmark Invest Prns holds 3.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 241,786 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc owns 35,946 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Stock Yards Bank & Trust has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakwood Capital Limited Liability Corp Ca holds 3.95% or 168,385 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 26,916 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 6,038 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tealwood Asset Mgmt accumulated 60,082 shares. Heathbridge Management Ltd has invested 6.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Spectrum Asset Mngmt Incorporated (Nb Ca) reported 49,744 shares. Brick And Kyle Assoc reported 4,025 shares. Gideon Advsrs Inc reported 124,403 shares or 2.35% of all its holdings. First National Trust holds 1.17% or 230,037 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Corporation stated it has 404,674 shares. Moreover, Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Com Dc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Diversified Tru invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Raymond James Trust Na reported 916 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 40,187 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Investec Asset Mgmt owns 1.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 648,507 shares. 473 were reported by Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 2,306 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd owns 137,512 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Spark Investment Management Ltd has 1,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 915 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Carlson Capital Lp, Texas-based fund reported 15,182 shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 12,445 shares to 122,434 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.30 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.