Burney Co Has Trimmed Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $695,678 as Share Price Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $12.37 Million as Share Value Declined

Burney Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 13,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 382,627 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55 million, down from 395,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 1.48 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18M, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $288.19. About 1.54M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 10/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Noted former Chicago police detective not amused by Netflix comedian’s parody; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Netflix Have a Pricing Problem? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, WAT – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Consider After Their Recent Sell-Offs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.