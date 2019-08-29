Burney Co Has Trimmed Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $646,875; Market Value Rose; As Csx Com (CSX) Share Price Declined, Harvest Capital Management Boosted Stake

Burney Co decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 5,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 25,516 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 30,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $126.14. About 654,233 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 14/03/2018 – Aloft Hotels Presents a Showcase of Emerging Artists at SXSW®; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 08/05/2018 – Civitas Cap Group and Atlantic Hotels Group Close Sale of Dual-branded Marriott Intl Property; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Marriott Intl’s $400M Sr Unscd Notes ‘BBB’; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 16/05/2018 – WesBanco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend to Its Shareholders; 04/05/2018 – JW MARRIOTT HOTELS & RESORTS – TO OPEN JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA IN MALDIVES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Harvest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp Com (CSX) by 118.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8,850 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $66.65. About 1.90 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc reported 33,000 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lpl Limited Co accumulated 215,256 shares. Telemus Limited Liability has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fiduciary Tru reported 24,332 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.28% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 45,559 shares. Kistler invested in 477 shares. Parsons Incorporated Ri owns 0.53% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 64,810 shares. 114,100 were reported by Origin Asset Mgmt Llp. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 1.21 million shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.93M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ntv Asset Ltd Co accumulated 3,417 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bain Cap Public Equity Management Ltd Company accumulated 188,061 shares. 7,783 were reported by Edgemoor Investment Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Gp invested in 0.14% or 5,455 shares. 238,002 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tru Company Of Vermont invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 9,150 were accumulated by Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 4,189 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2,522 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc invested in 0.01% or 234 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 3,399 are held by Pinnacle Fincl Prns Inc. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.03% or 2,105 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc reported 125 shares. Fiduciary Tru Com stated it has 8,022 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Argi Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 22,045 shares to 34,324 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 3,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

