Burney Co Has Trimmed Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose; Epr Properties (EPR) Share Value Declined While Quantbot Technologies LP Increased Its Stake

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 2619.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 13,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 13,545 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 278,819 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Burney Co decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 43,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 20,821 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 64,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.26. About 4.69 million shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 65.01 million shares or 4.78% more from 62.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 90,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 34,300 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 19,934 shares. Private Advisor invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Bartlett & holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 4,095 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited holds 194 shares. Geode Limited Liability holds 848,801 shares. 3,522 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability. 2,718 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Barnett And accumulated 199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 166,289 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 117 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 40,688 shares to 7,124 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 46,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,703 shares, and cut its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.21M for 11.15 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.