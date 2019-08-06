Burney Co Has Raised Its Waddell & Reed Finl (WDR) Stake; Shorts at Okta – Class A (OKTA) Lowered By 13.44%

Okta Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:OKTA) had a decrease of 13.44% in short interest. OKTA’s SI was 7.98 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.44% from 9.22M shares previously. With 2.35M avg volume, 3 days are for Okta Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:OKTA)’s short sellers to cover OKTA’s short positions. The stock increased 2.90% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 1.20 million shares traded. Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has risen 162.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 162.66% the S&P500. Some Historical OKTA News: 07/03/2018 – Okta 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 23/05/2018 – Okta Announces Project Onramp: Set Up Apps from Okta with One Click; 23/05/2018 – Okta Eliminates Passwords, Backed by New Okta ThreatInsight; 16/05/2018 – BETTERCLOUD, OKTA IN SAAS IDENTITY & OPS MANAGEMENT PACT; 23/05/2018 – Zylo Kicks SaaS Optimization into High Gear for Okta Customers; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is starting to take the enterprise world seriously, and its new partner, identity management service Okta, can provide much-needed credibility; 07/03/2018 – OKTA INC OKTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $38; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Rev $78M-$79M; 07/03/2018 – Okta Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c-Adj Loss/Shr 15c

Burney Co increased Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR) stake by 193.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 69,587 shares as Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (WDR)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Burney Co holds 105,579 shares with $1.83M value, up from 35,992 last quarter. Waddell & Reed Finl Inc now has $1.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.8. About 844,676 shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc.’s Ratings; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Wendy J. Hills Steps Down as Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282451 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT 45; 08/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281713 – WEST WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282456 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT353; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Says Two Portfolio Managers Have Left the Firm; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282461 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 67; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Atlantica Yield; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281919 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72

Okta, Inc. operates an integrated system that connects persons via devices. The company has market cap of $14.83 billion. The companyÂ’s identity cloud connects various companies to pre-integrated apps and devices every day. It currently has negative earnings. It offers single sign-on, mobility management, adaptive multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management, and universal directory products for IT customers; and complete authentication, user management, flexible administration, API access management, and developer tools for developers.

More notable recent Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MNST, OKTA, WAIR – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Okta (OKTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Okta had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 4 by SunTrust. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Waddell & Reed Financial Inc (WDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 7c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Waddell & Reed Selects Riskalyze to Provide Risk Alignment for Advisors – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 288,624 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 1.36 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.04% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) or 665,810 shares. 19,000 were reported by Fincl Counselors Inc. Schroder Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 0% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 154,949 shares. Oakworth Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 3,336 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 59,887 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 171,854 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Company holds 259,151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 1.54 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 51,828 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 101,025 shares.