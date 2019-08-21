Burney Co Has Lifted Its Stake in Arcbest (ARCB) by $4.91 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Bp Plc (BP) Shares Declined, Northeast Financial Consultants Has Increased by $420,626 Its Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 9,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,827 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 120,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 2.08 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – REMAIN COMMITTED TO DEVELOPING UPSTREAM OPPORTUNITIES AND DELIVERING FIVE-YEAR GROWTH STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – BP Sanctions Satellite Cluster Project Offshore India; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 22/05/2018 – Serica says awaiting U.S. licence for Rhum field; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 22/05/2018 – BP TO CUT 3 PCT OF UPSTREAM WORKFORCE, SAID IT WOULD REDUCE ITS UPSTREAM WORKFORCE BY ABOUT 540 OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR- FT; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT AKER BP HAS TODAY AWARDED ODFJELL DRILLING A 2 YEAR FIRM DRILLING CONTRACT WITH 1+1 YEAR OPTIONAL PERIODS; 10/04/2018 – BP: U.S. TAX CHANGE IS `HUGELY POSITIVE’

Burney Co increased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 2419.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 163,710 shares as the company's stock declined 1.38% . The institutional investor held 170,477 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 6,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $750.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 31,607 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 33.19% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 88,465 shares to 130,442 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 4,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,924 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Judy R. McReynolds Named 2019 Distinguished Woman in Logistics