Burney Co Has Lifted Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Position by $470,862; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Cut Stake

Burney Co increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 3,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 33,605 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 29,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $111.29. About 228,126 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 37,335 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 38,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $333.37. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Point Going Nowhere Fast – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “25 Million Infected Devices: Check Point Research Discovers New Variant of Mobile Malware – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Point Software (CHKP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/17/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 52,398 shares to 92,832 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 5,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,427 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0.64% or 582,127 shares. Hengistbury Inv Prns Llp invested in 4.5% or 86,500 shares. Quadrant Ltd Liability holds 1.01% or 4,779 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W Incorporated Ny invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). L S Advsr has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,646 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru. 5,575 were reported by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. 8,715 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Spectrum Group invested 1.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund invested in 10,447 shares. Clark Cap Group Inc owns 58,336 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.71% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Michigan-based Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 145,212 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 2,710 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.58 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. 26,557 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 84,995 shares to 530,428 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.