Burney Co Has Increased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder South State Has Cut Stake by $468,909

South State Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 2,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,974 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.84M, down from 117,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand

Burney Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 4,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,833 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75M, up from 110,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – “Rogue One” had been Disney’s lowest-grossing film in the franchise, bringing in $155 million for its 2016 debut; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 WOODFORD BRENT sold $451 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 4 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heathbridge Management Limited owns 5.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 251,875 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Com invested in 0.16% or 9,211 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd accumulated 55,196 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested in 179,400 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs owns 771,994 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada has 1.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cap Intll Investors reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stewart And Patten Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,041 shares. Capstone Advsr holds 4,004 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vontobel Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 2.05 million shares. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 26,053 shares. Moreover, Filament Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 17,943 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 11,568 are held by Btim.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Jurassic World Save Disney’s Biggest Theme Park Rival? – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Defensive Names Could Help This Growth Sector ETF – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disney Investors Have a Friend in “Toy Story 4″ – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney World’s Top Rival Fires Back With a New Hotel – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,547 shares to 118,041 shares, valued at $29.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 52,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,695 shares, and cut its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Miller Invest LP holds 0.42% or 8,420 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership stated it has 1.37 million shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 3.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knott David M accumulated 25,050 shares. Moreover, Ci Invests has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 762,040 shares. Cobblestone Cap Limited Ny invested in 1.79% or 100,695 shares. Garrison Asset Lc owns 5,245 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. 100,931 are held by First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division. Milestone Group Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Management stated it has 33,647 shares or 5.53% of all its holdings. First Western Capital Management stated it has 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Strategic Limited Liability Company has invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bahl And Gaynor reported 596,386 shares stake.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr A by 6,365 shares to 135,292 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).