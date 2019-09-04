Burney Co Has Increased Its Hyatt Hotels (H) Holding; James River Group Has 1.51 Sentiment

James River Group Inc (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 80 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 53 sold and decreased their holdings in James River Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 28.62 million shares, down from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding James River Group Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

Burney Co increased Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) stake by 52.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 5,809 shares as Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Burney Co holds 16,846 shares with $1.22M value, up from 11,037 last quarter. Hyatt Hotels Corp now has $7.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 146,276 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 03/05/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Place Melbourne Springvale; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport Opens in China; 23/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore Opens as the First Hyatt Centric Hotel in India; 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 02/05/2018 – Range Developments Welcomes Park Hyatt St Kitts Inclusion in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2018 Hot List; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 05/04/2018 – Park Hyatt Sanya Sunny Bay Resort Launches “The Joy of A Mystical Trance” Oil Painting Art Exhibition; 02/04/2018 – HYATT IN FRANCHISE PACT W/AC OCEAN WALK FOR OCEAN RESORT CASINO; 07/05/2018 – HYATT TO BUY BACK 2.13M CL B SHRS FROM KAREN PRITZKER TRUST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold H shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 1.98% more from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 48,884 shares. 25,531 are owned by Legal General Group Public Limited Co. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 1.09M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.09% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Cutter Brokerage invested in 6,485 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 49,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 7,450 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Blackrock holds 1.62M shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc accumulated 64,080 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 987,081 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 13,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hyatt Hotels Corp has $8000 highest and $75 lowest target. $77.50’s average target is 7.47% above currents $72.11 stock price. Hyatt Hotels Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of H in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does The Unrest In Greater China Impact Hyatt’s Stock? – Forbes” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE:GLT) At US$14.09? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $400 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $20.97 million for 17.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 1.03 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 518,383 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 359,779 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Republic Rewards Shareholders, Okays Special Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AIG Up 33% This Year After Dismal Run in 2018: What’s Ahead? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Runaway Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 8,026 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M