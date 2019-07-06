Burney Co Has Increased Its Holding in Helen Of Troy LTD (HELE) by $702,420; Qep Resources (QEP) Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Trimmed Position

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Qep Resources Inc. (QEP) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Qep Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 4.24 million shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 40.14% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – QEP 1Q PRODUCTION 35.1 BCFE; 25/04/2018 – QEP – REDUCED CAPITAL ALLOCATED TO WILLISTON BASIN, HAYNESVILLE/COTTON VALLEY ASSETS FOR REST OF 2018 TO SUPPORT ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT IN PERMIAN BASIN; 19/04/2018 – DJ QEP Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QEP); 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC QEP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M

Burney Co increased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (HELE) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,293 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 62,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $132.2. About 136,639 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 49.37% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 20/03/2018 – Appeals Court Upholds Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer Patent Infringement by Helen of Troy’s Braun and Vicks Forehead Thermometers; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Limited Announces Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Adj EPS $7.30-Adj EPS $7.55; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $7.18, REV VIEW $1.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 15/03/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NewLink Genetics, Chipmos Technologies, Helen of Troy, Inte

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc. by 176,569 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. QEP’s profit will be $16.66 million for 26.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by QEP Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa owns 116,267 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 65,774 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0.08% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Automobile Association reported 46,640 shares stake. State Street reported 11.33M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 403,800 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 20,800 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 51,961 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 332,652 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 7,616 shares. Oslo Asset Mgmt As reported 6.99 million shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 12,051 shares or 0% of the stock.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,901 shares to 218,832 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 52,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,695 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HELE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 24.32 million shares or 1.59% less from 24.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has 0.49% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 2,552 shares. Mason Street holds 0.03% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) or 13,611 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 27,704 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 3,341 shares. Geode Llc has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 395,750 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 22,536 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,637 shares. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 16,785 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 12,547 shares. 2,426 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 506,484 shares. Moreover, Lenox Wealth has 0.01% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE). Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) for 25 shares.

