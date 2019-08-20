Burney Co Has Increased Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $432,782; Market Value Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Has Decreased Holding in Celestica (CLS) by $5.49 Million as Stock Price Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 192,826 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE

Burney Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 1,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,531 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 3,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.96 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 444,163 shares to 601,353 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 228,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Cap Llc reported 876 shares stake. Castleark Mgmt Lc holds 0.79% or 78,272 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 61,629 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank owns 13,278 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 0.33% or 153,240 shares. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 3.04 million shares. Bbva Compass Bancorporation invested in 0.18% or 10,658 shares. Vision Mngmt has invested 1.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 453,782 shares. Blue Fincl Cap accumulated 0.26% or 1,873 shares. Crestwood Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 51,000 shares. Intl Ca reported 4,282 shares stake. Proffitt Goodson holds 3,053 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Hendley And has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 289,946 shares.